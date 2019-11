KNOX County, Tenn. (WATE) – Rural Metro firefighters are on the scene of a massive house fire in West Knox County early Monday.

Fire crews responded to a house fire along Buxton Drive just after 4 a.m. Monday morning. They say the house was fully engulfed in flames on the front side of the house.

All occupants were out of the house by the time crews arrived on the scene.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.