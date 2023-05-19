KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new team that specializes in fighting wildfires will be unveiled by Rural Metro Fire, Knox County on Friday morning.

The Specialty Wildland Team for the county will be introduced in a press conference at a Rural Metro station in Corryton. According to Rural Metro spokesperson Jeff Bagwell, the team will be available for deployment in Knox County as well as “anywhere our parent company has contracts with FEMA or other entities such as Cal Fire.”

For its new Specialty Wildland Team, Rural Metro has acquired a new brush truck and water tender that are designed specifically for wildfire emergencies. The new team of highly trained firefighters will strut their stuff in a demonstration for the public on Friday.

Back in April, Rural Metro talked about how its crews responded to at least 20 brush fires within a weekend, with windy conditions being a major contributing factor.