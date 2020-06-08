Rural Metro fire extinguish apartment fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Rural Metro Fire extinguished an apartment fire early Monday morning.

Rural Metro Fire crews responded to an apartment fire in the 800 block of Calypso Way around 5 a.m. Monday. When crews arrived, they discovered heavy fire coming through the roof of the center apartment with all occupants of all three units self evacuated.

Crews were able to contain the fire damage to the center unit of the apartment complex only. There were no injuries reported but one cat could not be located at the time of the press release.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details.