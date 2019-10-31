Rural Metro Fire – Knox County holding annual ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign

1  of  2
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rural Metro Fire – Knox County is raising funds for its annual “Fill the Boot” campaign this weekend.

The fire department saying they’ll be outside select businesses Friday, Saturday and Sunday, where firefighters will hold firemen boots for donations from drivers and patrons.

The money filling these boots will go toward Muscular Dystrophy Research.

The disease causes weakness and muscle loss, impacting thousands of people across the country, but sadly, very little is known about what causes the disease or how it can be treated.

Rural Metro Fire and its heroic firefighters are asking you to “fill the boot.”

