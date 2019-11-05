Rural Metro Fire responding to fire in Halls community

HALLS, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Rural Metro Fire Department is working a house fire in the Halls community early Tuesday.

Rural Metro Fire tweeted around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday they are working a house fire on 3527 Miller Road in the Halls community of Knox County.

Rural Metro Fire in the scene of a working house fire at 3527 Miller Rd in the Halls community. Please avoid this area and let our firefighters work. pic.twitter.com/2ZJ0BctCj3 — Rural Metro Fire TN (@rmfireknox) November 5, 2019

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.