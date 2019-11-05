Rural Metro Fire responding to fire in Halls community

HALLS, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Rural Metro Fire Department is working a house fire in the Halls community early Tuesday.
Rural Metro Fire tweeted around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday they are working a house fire on 3527 Miller Road in the Halls community of Knox County.
This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.
