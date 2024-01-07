HALLS, Tenn. (WATE) — A two-car crash happened on January 7 at around 7:45 pm at Maynardville Highway and Cunningham Road in the Halls Community. Two people were hurt, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

Rural Metro Fire says that most accidents happen in intersections, so it is essential to be careful when approaching and passing through them. The department reminds you to be aware of other drivers and your surroundings.

If you have questions for Rural Metro Fire, please call the 24-hour membership line at 865-371-7495.