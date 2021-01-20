Rural Metro firefighters extinguish blaze at Powell home

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Rural Metro Fire Department is investigating an early morning house fire in Powell.

Crews responded to Denham Way just before 3 a.m. Wednesday for the report of a fire.

When they arrived they found a condo with heavy fire coming from a window on the first floor.

We’re told everyone inside was able to make it out safe.

Fire crews say the fire was contained to the living room and only smoke damage throughout the rest of the home. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.