KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the world continues to get back to normal, health officials remain hesitant as new COVID-19 variants start to spread, specifically regarding the Delta variant as it is labeled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a variant of concern.

The delta variant is a version of the coronavirus that has been found in more than 80 countries, and it was first detected in India. The World Health Organization (WHO) gave it this name as it has been naming notable variants after letters from the Greek alphabet.