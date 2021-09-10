Rural Metro: No injuries in overnight house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A family was safe in their front yard when Rural Metro Fire crews arrived to the scene of an overnight house fire in North Knox County, officials said.

On Friday around 12:25 a.m., Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a reported house fire in the 8400 block of Tazewell Pike. When crews arrived, they discovered heavy fire coming from the front of the house and through the roof.

“Crews worked hard to stop the spread of the fire, however, the home suffered heavy damage,” officials said in a release. 

No injuries were reported and the exact cause of the fire is under investigation by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.  

