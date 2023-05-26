KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A family and their pets are safe after a house fire in South Knox County that occurred overnight Friday, according to Rural Metro Fire.

Crews responded to a report of a house fire just before 4 a.m. in the 6200 block of Neubert Springs Road, finding a single-family home engulfed in flames. Rural Metro spokesperson Jeff Bagwell stated in a news release that the flames were initially seen venting through the roof of the home.

(Photo: Rural Metro Fire – Knox County)

(Photo: Rural Metro Fire – Knox County)

(Photo: Rural Metro Fire – Knox County)

(Photo: Rural Metro Fire – Knox County)

“Crews were forced to work defensively from the exterior due to intense heat and the threat of collapse,” Bagwell said.

All family members and their pets were safe outside of the house when crews arrived and no injuries were reported in the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.