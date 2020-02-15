Rural Metro: One person injured in North Knox County accident caused by black ice

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE)-Rural Metro and Knox County Rescue responded to a North Knox County motorcycle accident Friday night caused by black ice.

Crews were called to Dry Gap Road, near Cunningham Road, in North Knox County at 10 p.m.

One person was transported to the hospital in serious condition, according to a Rural Metro Facebook post.

The preliminary cause of the accident is black ice. Rural Metro posted a reminder to drivers on social media to assume anything on the roadway that looks wet is ice.

The condition of the person sent to the hospital is not known at this time.