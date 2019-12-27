Rural Metro puts out kitchen fire at North Knoxville home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro Firefighters were able to put out a kitchen fire Thursday evening in North Knoxville.
RMFD responded to a home at 6918 Central Avenue Pike just north of Callahan Drive at 5:52 p.m. After entering the home the firefighters found a fire on the stovetop extending into the cabinets.
The flames were extinguished with two portable extinguishers. All occupants evacuated prior to the fire department’s arrival and no were injuries reported.
The cause is still under investigation.
