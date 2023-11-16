KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews were at the scene of an apartment fire Thursday morning on Nature Trail Boulevard, according to Rural Metro Fire, Knox County.

Rural Metro said later in an update that when crews arrived, they found three apartments heavily involved with fire spreading to the last two and the attic. Crews were able to stop the spread before it spread to other units.

Eight people who have been affected by the incident are being taken care of by The American Red Cross. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The agency shared to its social media about their response to the incident at around 8:12 a.m., calling it a “working apartment fire.” The scene is in the 7000 block of Nature Trail Boulevard, which is near the Karns community area.

“Remember, as temperatures turn colder, use extra caution with auxiliary heating devices and make sure to unplug all of them when leaving for the day,” Rural Metro stated in its update.