KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a barn and forest fire on Wayland Road off Thorngrove Pike in East Knoxville.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. on December 24, and firefighters arrived to find two structures and some animal enclosures on fire.

Unfortunately, the structures were destroyed by the fire as firefighters worked on extinguishing it. The blaze also spread to the wooded area behind the barns.

Credit: WATE

Credit: WATE

Battalion Chief Eric Knoefel stated that the fire spread in two different directions, which caused the crews to be divided for a while. However, he added that the fire is now under control, and they are ensuring it is completely extinguished. Knoefel also mentioned that two pigs died in the incident.

Firefighters are working to determine the cause of the fire.