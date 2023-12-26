KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — At 4:00 p.m. on December 25, Rural Metro Fire received a call reporting a house fire in the Broadacres subdivision of Powell, specifically in the 7700 block of Keswick Rd.

Credit: Rural Metro Fire

Upon arrival, the firefighters found a single-family home with flames on the roof. The crew worked hard to contain the fire, but unfortunately, the house suffered significant damage as it burned through the attic space.

All occupants were able to evacuate safely, and no injuries were reported. The American Red Cross is assisting the occupants.

If you live in Knox County and need assistance buying or installing your home fire alarms, please contact Rural Metro here.