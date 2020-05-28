Rural Metro responds to fatal crash on Strawberry Plains Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a fatal crash in East Knox County from which victims had to be cut from the vehicles late Wednesday night.

Initially, the incident was reported as a serious crash with injury. Rural Metro later said one person had died.

The two-car incident occurred in the 5000 block of Strawberry Plains Pike near Perry Road.

No further details were yet available.

UPDATE: Unfortunately we have one confirmed fatality in the accident on Strawberry Plains Pike. pic.twitter.com/RlACYuq4Yx — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) May 28, 2020

Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue are on the scene of a serious, 2 car accident at 5824 Strawberry Plains Pike near Perry Ln. Cutting victims from the vehicles and injuries are serious. Please use caution in this area. pic.twitter.com/M4cBiADkSk — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) May 28, 2020

