Rural Metro responds to fatal crash on Strawberry Plains Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a fatal crash in East Knox County from which victims had to be cut from the vehicles late Wednesday night.

Initially, the incident was reported as a serious crash with injury. Rural Metro later said one person had died.

The two-car incident occurred in the 5000 block of Strawberry Plains Pike near Perry Road.

No further details were yet available.

