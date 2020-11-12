Rural Metro responds to West Knox structure fire

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Rural Metro Fire_1511754797735.jpg

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro Fire, Knox County units responded to a structure fire Wednesday night in West Knox County.

Rural Metro said the fire was reported in the 2700 block of Sands Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter