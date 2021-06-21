Rural Metro response keeps Powell condo fire from spreading

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A Powell condo is damaged but still standing after catching fire on Monday morning. A quick response by firefighters kept flames from spreading in the building.

Around 8 a.m. on Monday, Rural Metro Fire responded to a reported condo fire in the 8000 block of Chambord Way, off Heiskell Road in Powell. A spokesperson for the agency said crews arrived to find fire coming from the back porch area and smoke coming from the attic area.

“Entering the home, the crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and stop the fire from spreading into the attic and the adjacent condos,” Rural Metro Fire’s Jeff Bagwell said.

The unit has smoke damage and minor water damage. The occupant got out of the condo while the fire department was on the way, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story, download the WATE news app for alerts.