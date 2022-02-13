KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after Rural Metro crews found what appears to be remains following a house fire in East Knox County.

Sunday morning at 4:00 a.m., Rural Metro Fire responded to a house fire in 5300 block of Jones Road. According to Rural Metro, a single wide mobile home was fully engulfed with flames. Due to the threat of a roof collapse, crews worked from the outside to put out the flames.

After putting out the flame, firefighters searched the debris for possible victims that may have been inside without anyone knowing. From this search, Rural Metro spokesperson Jeff Bagwell said crews have found what appears to be remains.

The KCSO and the Medical Examiner will determine if they are of human or animal origins. The KCSO Fire Investigation Unit is handling the investigation.

As the weather will be colder for the next few days, Bagwell would like to remind people that secondary heat sources should be turned off when not in use and be constantly monitored when in use.