POWELL (WATE) – There were no injuries following a house fire Saturday night in Powell.

Rural Metro responded to the house fire in the 7600 block of Blueberry Lane around 7:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters noticed heavy fire from the right side of the house, extending to the attic.

All occupants, including a small baby, had self-evacuated.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.