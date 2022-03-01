KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Airbnb is offering support for refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Airbnb announced on Monday they are offering free short-term housing for up to 100,000 Ukrainians in need.

Brian Chesky, Airbnb’s co-founder and CEO, stated on Twitter, “We need help to meet this goal. The greatest need we have is for more people who can offer their homes in nearby countries, including Poland, Germany, Hungary and Romania.”

Airbnb hosts are supporting refugees by offering their places completely free of charge.

Chesky also said on Twitter, “All stays are free for refugees, funded by Airbnb, http://Airbnb.org donors and through the generosity of Hosts.”

For more information on hosting a stay or donating click here.