CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — As the war continues between Ukraine and Russia, one Cumberland County woman is sharing her story about her time living in Russia and her thoughts on the current situation.

Liliya, who didn’t want to share her last name, has lived all across the world, but her family spent a significant time in Russia before moving here to the United States.

“[We moved] approximately 30 years ago with no language, but with an idea to find freedom, respect, freedom of speech, and opportunity for everybody who is coming in wishing for this country to be the strongest and the best country in the world,” she said.

She explained that when they left Russia, there was peace between the two countries.

“At the time that we left it was an absolutely amazing experience to travel to be in Russia and to be in Ukraine,” Lilya said. “There is a lot of (families) where it’s a mixture of Ukrainian and Russian people and to watch the tragedy and what’s happening today it breaks my heart and it breaks the heart of my family too.”

Today, Lilya says her heart breaks for those in the midst of tragedy.

“Right now, what do we see? We see the tragedy with the kids, bombing innocent places and killing innocent people, and we need to find the resolution.”

She wants both countries’ leaders to come together to make the best decision for their people.

“There has to be a way to stop it. It’s total nonsense. These people live together all their lives.” Lilya adds, ”All of us are bilingual. Why can we not live together?”