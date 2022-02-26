(The Hill) – Delta Air Lines suspended its partnership with Russian airline Aeroflot on Friday following Russia’s violent invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. airline is ending its so-called codeshare agreement with Aeroflot that allows travelers to book seats on each other’s flights. Delta does not fly to Russia or Ukraine, but through the partnership customers could book tickets to and from Moscow through Delta’s website.

“We have removed our code from Aeroflot-operated services beyond Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport and removed Aeroflot’s code from Delta-operated services from Los Angeles and New York-JFK,” Delta said in a statement. “Accommodations will be made for customers affected by these changes.”

Aeroflot has a similar agreement with several European airlines, but Delta was the only U.S. airline to partner with the Russian carrier, according to Aeroflot’s website.

The move comes after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson banned Aeroflot from flying to and from the United Kingdom. Poland also announced a ban on Russian airlines.

The U.S. has not yet taken action against Aeroflot, which services flights to Washington, D.C., New York City, Los Angeles and Miami.

American and European companies are under pressure to cut ties with Russian interests in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine, which has drawn widespread scorn from the international community.