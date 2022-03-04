PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than two dozen people turned out in Pigeon Forge Friday to call for peace in Ukraine.

“They need help. They need help immediately before it gets out of control,” said Lydia Kordalewski Bakalenko.

Kordalewski Bakalenko has Polish and Ukranian roots. Right now, her cousins are living in Ukraine.

She said, “In Lviv which is in the western part of Ukraine, and they say it’s getting pretty bad. They’re getting the air raids and things but they have friends in Kyiv and Kharkiv where it’s been hit hard.”

Kordalewski Bakalenko’s cousin is currently working to get his wife and children out of Ukraine and to safety.

“To Poland so they can come here because the United States released a press release today saying that if you do have family they can come to the United States on a refugee visa,” she explained.

“They’re brave people and we’re just here to support them,” said Marie Hobbs.

Hobbs was one of the organizers of Friday’s Ukraine rally at Patriots Park. The whole group there opposed what Vladimir Putin is doing.

“It’s atrocious, I think it’s an attack on democracy. All over the world not just in Ukraine and I think if Putin gets by with it in Ukraine, he’s going to get by with it in other places,” said Hobbs.

Kordalewski Bakalenko said, “This is his plan. He’s from the old school, the KGB, the intelligence so he knows what he’s doing, and I don’t think he has anything to lose. Just afraid he might go into the NATO countries and that’s where it’ll become nuclear war, world war three.”

While Ukraine supporters pray for the country and its people, Hobbs says the US must stop buying Russian oil.

“We have oil reserves here in this nation and I think we should use them and stop buying oil from Russia. It finances his campaign.”

More than $200 was raised during the rally at Patriots Park and those funds will go towards helping Ukrainians. Kordalewski Bakalenko says they need ammo.