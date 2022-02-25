KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As the world watches a war in Ukraine unfold, local experts are weighing in on what the Russian-provoked conflict could mean for the United States.

Krista Wiegand, director of the global security program at the Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy, believes the conflict will have wide-reaching and lasting effects on the globe.

“This is a major war,” Wiegand said. “There will be implications for the U.S. This is not something that is going to go away anytime soon. This is not like another war in a faraway land. This is Europe. This is a major power, Russia, which has been a rival of the United States and NATO for 70 years.”

The total implications for the U.S. and its allies will depend on how long Russia is in the Ukraine, whether they annex territory, or seize control of the entire country. However, in the short-term cutting off exports from Russia is likely going to impact household budgets.

Wiegand explained the impact could arise in places you may not expect.

“A lot of people don’t realize how much wheat we import from Russia,” she said. “So, we’ll see an increase in bread prices. They also export to the U.S. minerals, metals, machinery that are used in American factories to make American goods. So, there are all sorts of ramifications in the economy that we’re not necessarily going to see first-hand.”

And although U.S. troops are not in this fight, there are thousands deployed in Poland, offering humanitarian aid to nearby NATO counties. Wiegand noted she would not be surprised if Tennessee National Guard troops are deployed to help the many Ukranian refugees, another impact brought on by the invasion.

Gary Uzonyi, associate professor of political science at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, explained sanctions often have to be costly to be effective at influencing a policy change, which can also be costly for the imposing countries.

“How long are they willing to keep Russia out of these financial markets?” Uzonyi said. “That’s going to ultimately influence whether these sanctions are going to change the direction of Russian policy. The length and scale of those sanctions will also determine the impact on the global stock markets and the cost of oil.”

President Joe Biden pledged to use every tool available to protect American families and business owners from rising prices at the pump Tuesday and urged American fuel companies not to hike prices to raise profits. The tools include monitoring global energy supplies for any disruption, coordinating with major oil-producing and consuming countries to secure supplies, elevating the collective release of petroleum reserves, and releasing more oil from the U.S. reserve as conditions warrant.

“I know this is hard and that Americans are already hurting,” Biden said. “I will do everything in my power to limit the pain Americans are feeling at the gas pump. This is critical to me. But this aggression cannot go unanswered. If it did the consequences would be much worse. America stands up to bullies. We stand up for freedom.”