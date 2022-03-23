KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Joe Hurston is on the cusp of entering Ukraine.

“There are ways to get in,” Hurston said. “They’re dangerous and they’re tricky. They’re continually moving and changing but we’re just going to stack the deck in our favor the best we can.”

Hurston is bringing 10 homemade water purifiers to Ukraine. The Hancock County man says most of the country’s water supplies are tainted due to the ongoing war with Russia. Unfortunately, one of his team’s bags was lost on the way to Europe.

“(It was a) big plastic tub and then we wrapped around there, certain critical test instruments,” Hurston said. “Things that are really necessary for us to engage in this mission and that was the box that was lost. It never made it on our flight.”

The good news is Hurston’s missing purifier and tools are on the way.

“For the last two days, we’ve been searching for it so we couldn’t proceed to the Ukraine border until we got that tub,” Hurston said.

He and his crew with Air Mobile Ministries cannot disclose their current, exact location in Poland because of the danger but they are eager to leave for Ukraine.

“The Russian Army is killing anybody trying to save Ukrainian lives so if we’re bringing clean water they don’t go, ‘Awe isn’t that nice,'” Hurston said, “I become a target because they don’t want me to bring them clean water. They’d rather they die and submit to their horrendous rule.”

But for Hurston, the risk doesn’t deter the mission and he’s finding inspiration from strangers.

“I’m blessed beyond measure to see the compassion and just the love that the Pols,” he said. “I hear it’s the same in Romania and other countries, that have welcomed in millions and millions of refugees.”

Hurston is hoping to bring an additional 10 water purifiers to Ukraine after the first mission is done and is also planning to travel to Haiti to bring relief.