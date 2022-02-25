(WATE) – Misinformation depicting Ukrainians as Nazis or neo-Nazis was spread ahead of Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Multiple news outlets, including ABC News, have reported that Russia told this lie to the Russian people for years.

The spread of misinformation increased in the days ahead of the Russian invasion. This was observed over the weekend on social media outlets, like Twitter. The misinformation was spread in different languages, including English.

One social media post seemed to have been attempting to deter outside military forces from fighting alongside Ukrainians by posing the question, “Why fight alongside Nazis?” Other social media posts in Russian portrayed Ukrainians in a negative light.

Despite the narrative being false, Russian President Vladimir Putin used it as part of his justification for the invasion. Among other things, Putin said Russia would “denazify” Ukraine during his Wednesday night speech. The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum condemned Putin’s statement on Thursday.

“The museum stands with the Ukrainian people, including the thousands of Holocaust survivors still living in the country,” said the museum’s chair, Ambassador Stuart E. Eizenstat.

He went a step further to contradict Putin by saying, “these survivors are remnants of one of Europe’s largest prewar Jewish populations that was almost completely decimated by the Germans in World War II.”

Other misinformation that spread ahead of the invasion attempted to blame Ukraine for destroying a Russian farmhouse Saturday and destroying a Russian border post on Monday. Ukraine denied firing into Russia on both occasions, and top U.S. officials had praised Ukraine for showing restraint ahead of the Russian invasion.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of State warned people to beware of Kremlin disinformation campaigns, including false reports of the attack.