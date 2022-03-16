KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the war in Ukraine intensifies, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed congressional lawmakers Wednesday morning.

Zelensky pleaded with lawmakers for more aid. The Ukrainian leader referenced Pearl Harbor and 9/11 in an appeal to Americans, asking for a no-fly zone.

“President Zelenskyy gave one of the most compelling speeches I have ever heard,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn said. “Warmly received. Standing ovations beginning and end of his remarks.”

“He wants us to have a no-fly zone and for a no-fly zone, American boys and girls are gonna die,” Rep. Tim Burchett said. “You gotta realize it would be American fighters over there — fighter jets — knocking those Russian planes down. So in effect, we would be going to war with Russia, there is no question. I don’t see that as an option.”

Rep. Scott DesJarlais also weighed in on the plea.

“We don’t want any country or superpower being an aggressor like they are in Ukraine,” DesJarlais said. “By the same token, I’m not sure that America’s ready to engage in WWIII with Russia. I think building a coalition has been the proper way to do this. I think giving Ukrainians aid and giving them arms to fight their war is appropriate which we’ve done.”

DesJarlais continued saying he doesn’t think we’re at a point where U.S. pilots need to be shooting down Russian planes, saying the Ukrainians have done a good job fighting this war. He added Putin was not expecting this kind of resistance.

President Biden did sign a bipartisan bill Tuesday directing more than $13 billion to Ukraine in emergency aid. However, his administration has expressed concern that imposing a no-fly zone could draw the country into closer conflict with Russia.