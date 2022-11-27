KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Ukraine native who now lives in the United States is returning to her homeland, hoping to help her family and friends living in the war-torn country.

WATE first spoke with Lana Prudyvus in February 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Prudyvus is originally from the City of Lviv in western Ukraine, close to the Polish border. As the war with Russia continues, the World Health Organization is warning the world that millions living under the threat of war in Ukraine will face a “life-threatening” winter in the country.

“All my family my mom, my dad, my uncles, my grandmas, grandpas, cousins, everybody, all the friends are still there in Ukraine,” she said.

“Knoxville was the very first city that I came to when I came to America. I moved here when I just turned 17. I got a sports scholarship through tennis and I got a full ride to LMU,” Prudyvus added. She now lives in California with her husband and sister.

The last time she visited Ukraine was before the war began, in 2021.

“I went to Ukraine last October, so it’s been a little bit over a year before everything started, all the war and the escalation of the fighting. When I went there last time it was just a family trip to see my mom and dad and visit with the rest of my family. I never thought that just a couple months after I visited, a full-blown war was going to happen.”

Now, she’s about to be on her way back to Ukraine to visit her family.

“This trip is definitely different than my previous one. I’m very anxious to actually get to Ukraine. Me and my husband have been trying to go over since the war started. It’s really hard to see what’s going on over there and not being able to physically be there and help out,” Prudyvus said.

Prudyvus is hoping to volunteer and bring blankets and other necessary items to the families in Ukraine who now, along with the war, are faced with a brutal winter ahead.

“I cannot describe enough how much love I have for my country and how proud I am for how hard we’re fighting and how proud I am of our soldiers,” she said.

She said while it’s her family that draws her back home, she’s fearful it will be to a country she may not recognize anymore.

“I’m thinking that this trip will put a lot in perspective and just being able to hug my parents is something more than some Ukrainians can say about their families,” she said.

Prudyvus is taking up donations to help those in Ukraine get needed items. Contact her on Instagram. To find more information on how you can help Ukrainians, click here.