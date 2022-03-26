KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After spending nine years in the U.S. and establishing a life in East Tennessee, Yuliia Ponomarenko said as a Ukrainian woman, the last month has been tough especially after she lost contact with her family.



“Whenever the last time I talked to my brother, he said that, ‘we have to go to a bomb shelter,’ and after that, we lost communication,” she said.



Her family is trying to leave Mariupol, one of the cities that’s been hit by Russian forces. On Friday, Ponomarenko got a hold of her family, which consists of her parents, two siblings and her nieces. She had not been able to speak to them since early March.

“It was like a second birthday,” she said. “It was really exciting, but at the same time it was really stressful, and you cannot even describe the emotion you’re feeling at that moment.”



Her brother sent her photos showing the home she once knew now destroyed. Ponomarenko said it makes it hard for her to believe that her family is still there.



“They said it was basically like living in hell,” she said. “They had to be in a cold basement, bomb shelters where they didn’t have electricity and no water, not a lot of food to survive so it was a really horrible and hard time.”



Although she lost contact with her family for a while, Ponomarenko said she’s just glad that she knows they are okay.



“It was a really scary time because you never knew if you would be able to talk to your family or if you will be able to see them again,” Ponomarenko said.

Ponomarenko started a GoFundMe for her family’s immediate needs.