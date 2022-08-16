CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Officials will present a portrait memorializing Army Staff Sergeant Ryan Christian Knauss, honoring his memory.

The presentation will start on Aug. 17 at 11 a.m. at Gibbs High School on 7628 Tazewell Pike, Corryton, Tenn. in the library.

Knauss was in the military when he was killed Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 26, 2021, by a suicide bomber. He was attempting to evacuate innocent civilians at Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Lt. Governor Randy McNally, Senator Becky Duncan Massey, Representative Dave Wright and Treasurer David H. Lillard Jr. will present the portrait of Knauss at Gibbs High School. Knauss graduated from Gibbs High School.

The portrait will be hung in the school to honor Knauss who was said to have loved his country and gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.