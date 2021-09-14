SSG Ryan Knauss set to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery

ARLINGTON, Va. (WATE) — Funeral plans for East Tennessee native Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, who was killed last month in a suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan, were announced Tuesday. Knauss, who was honored by East Tennessee last week in a funeral procession that passed through the heart of Knoxville, will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.

Knauss, 23, will be buried at the national cemetery in Virginia on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m.

Over the weekend, Knuass’ life and love for his country were celebrated during a public memorial at Gibbs High School, where he had attended before enlisting in the Army in 2016. Knauss was a member of the Army’s 82nd Airborne division and a staff sergeant assigned to the 9th Battalion, 8th Psychological Operations Group. Knauss, along with the 12 other service members killed in the attack, were posthumously awarded a Purple Heart.

According to the site, Arlington National Cemetery functions as the nation’s premier military cemetery and shrine, honoring those men and women who served in the armed forces. The cemetery remains active, with funeral services Monday through Saturday. The cemetery conducts 27 to 30 services each weekday, and six to eight services on Saturdays.

Arlington National Cemetery is the final resting place for nearly 400,000 active duty service members, veterans and their families.