Ryman Auditorium to remain closed to the public through June 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Ryman Auditorium is extending their closure through early June due to COVID-19.

Ryman officials released a statement saying:

In the interest of the health and well-being of our guests and employees and to align with Metro Nashville safety guidelines, we have decided to extend our pause on operations for all activity at the Ryman, including shows and events, retail, food service at Cafe Lula, and all of our tours through June 6, 2020. This includes all tickets purchased for events during this period. The Ryman Auditorium

The statement also said that if you purchased tickets for a tour through June 6, tickets will be automatically refunded to the credit card used to place the order.

At this time, shows after June 6, 2020 are proceeding as planned. If you have any questions regarding events taking place, contact them here.