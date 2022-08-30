KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As some students start the fall semester, college or trade school may not be a good fit for everyone. So, What are the other options?

One option could be the Career Readiness Program with S.E.E.E.D. Knox. The main goal at S.E.E.E.D. Knox is to create clear pathways out of poverty for young, at-risk adults in the community.

Through the program young adults ages 18 -24 can earn while they learn over the course of eight weeks with a stipend. During the program, participants are taught about health and wellness, financial stability, and sustainability, as well as workforce and employment skills.

Jhaniyah Holland is a graduate of the program and a local entrepreneur. She said she feels this can be a great option for those who do not know the career path they want to take.

“Explore out different things and figure out what that is that fits you,” said Holland. “You’re not going to figure out what you want to do on the first try so you have to try different things to see what you want to do.”

After completing the program participants then go through a boot camp to help fine-tune the skills they just learned. That includes boot camps with the S.E.E.E.D. edible forest, community engagement, or green construction.

Program Director Darcy Ayers spoke about the success the green construction program has seen for recent students, some even securing full-time jobs.

“He went through the green construction boot camp where he gained some basic construction, home building skills, got some hands-on experience building one of our first solar-home and then was hired on by the solar energy company that partnered with us on that home,” said Ayers.

The deadline to apply for the next S.E.E.E.D. Career Readiness Program cohort is Wednesday, Aug. 31. The fall program is set to start Sept. 13. Potential candidates can apply by visiting the link here.