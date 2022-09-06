MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy along with Chief CJ Davis and other law enforcement officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding missing Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher’s abduction and death.

“Today is a very sad day in the city of Memphis,” Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said.

The body of Eliza Fletcher was found Monday night in South Memphis, Memphis Police confirmed on Tuesday morning. Police officially identified a body found in the rear of an abandoned duplex on Victor Street as the missing 34-year-old mother and teacher.

Additional charges of first-degree murder and murder in perpetration of kidnapping have been added for suspect Cleotha Abston, police said.

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis speaking at a press conference on Tuesday

“While the outcome of this investigation is not what we hoped for, we are nonetheless pleased to remove this dangerous predator off the streets of Memphis,” Davis said.

Davis said this is still an open investigation and police are still following leads. No other suspects are believed to be involved.

New Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy offered his condolences to the family. He said he’s seen no evidence that the tragedy was anything other than an isolated incident.

“Repeat violent offenders deserve a strong response and that’s what they’ll get from this district attorney’s office,” Mulroy said.

Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy speaks at a press conference Tuesday

Fletcher’s family released a statement during the news conference:

“We are heartbroken and devastated by this senseless loss. Liza was a such a joy to so many – her family, friends, colleagues, students, parents, members of her Second Presbyterian Church congregation, and everyone who knew her.

Now it’s time to remember and celebrate how special she was and to support those who cared so much for her. We appreciate all the expressions of love and concern we have received. We are grateful beyond measure to local, state and federal law enforcement for their tireless efforts to find Liza and to bring justice to the person responsible for this horrible crime.

We hope that everyone, including media representatives, understand the need for the family to grieve in privacy without outside intrusion during this painful time.”