‘Safe Schools Report’ looks at serious incidents reported in Tenn. schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After what happened at Austin-East Magnet High School, we’re taking a look at a state report on keeping schools safe.

The 2019-2020 Safe Schools Report by the Tennessee Department of Education gives an idea of what students and teachers face, and what is being done to do better.

The report was put out in February and details the 2019-2020 school year.

According to the document, the report highlights the expectations, program implementation, and statistics related to school safety, specifically to identify “the prevalence of violent and disruptive incidents in the public schools, and the effectiveness of school programs undertaken to reduce violence and assure the safety and security of students and school personnel.”

The report identifies what it calls “serious incidents.” These are things, it states, like possession of a handgun, assault of a teacher, or assault of a student.

For each school, the reported sum of serious school safety incidents is divided by the school’s average daily membership (ADM), which gives a percentage of enrollment or School Safety Index score. Per the report, a higher index score indicates a relatively higher level of reported incidents.

The document does not indicate what specific incidents each school reported. And do keep in mind, the school year of the report saw a reduction in the number of days some students were on campus as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Safe Schools Report lists the number of serious incidents at Austin-East in 2019-2020 as 8. The school’s Average Daily Membership was listed as 704.5604 with a ratio of incidence to ADM at 1.14%.

You can read the entire report and view other Knox County schools’ data.