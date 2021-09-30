KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — McGhee Tyson Airport will hold what they’re calling “a full-scale airport emergency preparedness exercise” on Saturday, Oct. 2.
The exercise will take place from 7 a.m.-noon and will have area emergency responders and over 100 volunteers participating. This is meant to test the effectiveness of the airport’s response plan, along with participating, first responders.
Here’s what you need to know
- The exercise will involve emergency vehicles, flashing lights, and possible smoke.
- When: Oct. 2 from 7 a.m.-noon.
- Where: Former ExpressJet Hangar at McGhee Tyson Airport – 2025 Callahan Road
