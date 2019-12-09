Safety tips to keep in mind while holiday shopping

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For many, the holidays are the happiest time of year with the season for shopping, but it can also be the happiest time for thieves who are looking to take advantage of shoppers who are distracted with valuables.

Some safety tips to keep in mind while you’re out shopping this season include:

Shop during the daylight

If you have to shop at night, do so in groups.

Try to avoid carrying a purse, instead keep credit cards and money in a pouch on you

Avoid carrying a lot of cash

Try not to overload yourself with bags as you walk to the car, that can slow your response time if something were to get snatched

If you’re store hopping, lock bags in the trunk

“I just have my keys in my hand before I leave the door,” shopper Danielle Buchanan told News 2, “I’m ready to open my car as soon as I get there and I’m not like shuffling around while I’m walking to my car especially at night.”

“I park close to the door or under a light, and try to shop in the day time unless I have my husband to chauffeur me around,” said shopper Teresa Rhodes.

During the month of December, police often work extra patrols in shopping centers.