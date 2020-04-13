Sailor from the USS Theodore Roosevelt dies from coronavirus complications

WASHINGTON (AP) — A member of the crew of the coronavirus-infected USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier died Monday of complications related to the disease, the Navy said, adding to setbacks for the sidelined ship.
The sailor, whose name and other identifying information were not publicly released pending notification of relatives, had tested positive for coronavirus on March 30 and was taken off the ship and placed in “isolation housing” along with four other sailors at the U.S. Navy base on Guam. On April 9 he was found unresponsive during a medical check and was moved to a local hospital’s intensive care unit.
The Roosevelt has been in a coronavirus crisis that prompted the Navy’s civilian leader, Thomas Modly, to fire the ship’s captain on April 2. Five days later, after flying to the ship and delivering a speech in which he insulted the skipper, Capt. Brett E. Crozier, and criticized the crew for supporting Crozier, Modly resigned.
As of Sunday, 585 members of the Roosevelt crew had tested positive for coronavirus. Nearly 4,000 crew members had been moved ashore.
An investigation of the Roosevelt’s coronavirus outbreak and related events is ongoing. The carrier has been docked at Guam since March 27.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: State, county case counts continue to climb; deaths due to COVID-19 rise to 98 in TN
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- List: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Tennessee coronavirus cases stands at 5,114 with 101 deaths
- U.S. surpasses Italy as country with the most coronavirus-related deaths
- WATCH: Doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | April 11-12
- Apple, Google to harness phones for virus infection tracking
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: TN Dept. of Correction takes action after inmate tests positive for coronavirus
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Active Knox County cases now at 28; 155 total
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: State releases some virus data surrounding nursing homes, including Knoxville facility
- Coronavirus: Knoxville area families changing Easter plans due to COVID-19
- Microsoft is giving workers 12 weeks of paid parental leave because of school disruptions
- Coronavirus in the US: Here’s what happened Friday
- U.S. alcohol sales increase amid coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus: Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley asking for help with supplies