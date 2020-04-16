Sale of Derby merchandise to help those impacted by virus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials say Kentucky Derby merchandise with the original race date of May 2 will go on sale this week with 20% of proceeds going to funds set up to help people who have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kentucky Derby Museum said in a statement that merchandise will be sold online from April 15 through May 3 and include hundreds of Derby 146 items.

The public health crisis caused by the coronavirus forced Churchill Downs to postpone Kentucky Derby 146 from May 2 to Labor Day weekend.