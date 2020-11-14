Salvation Army asks the community to help ‘Rescue Christmas’ during pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s that time of year again when bells are ringing and red kettles are everywhere.

Every year, The Salvation Army helps families through the holidays with food, toys and necessities.

This year, The Salvation Army of Knoxville is seeing an increase of people in need of their services and hopes the community can help during the holiday campaign, “Rescue Christmas.”

“While the pandemic may have started 9-10 months ago, the affects are still being felt, and some for the first time as people have reached the end of resources of their own. Some are now just coming to face that,” Capt. Dan Nelson, Area Commander for The Salvation Army of Knoxville, said.

The community can help though the Red Kettle Campaign and the Angel Tree.

Giving to the Angel Tree

Nelson said this year they received a lot more Angel Tree applications than usual, so they increased the number of families who can participate by double, to more than 1,500 Angels in the Knoxville area.

Due to COVID-19, Nelson said The Salvation Army had to change how people can give and what they can give.

The nonprofit made it very easy to buy for an Angel, by partnering with Walmart.com.

Any gift bought online through The Salvation Army of Knoxville’s Angel Tree Walmart registry will be shipped directly to The Salvation Army for free.

Nelson said this year, they hope to give every Angel three toys and a coat.

Unfortunately due to the pandemic and handling concerns, bicycles won’t be on the gift list.

“I know that will be a hard one for a lot of shoppers because they love giving bikes, and kids love getting them, but we have to be practical about how we can receive things and handle things and yet still provide something meaningful,” Nelson said.

The gift registry can be found at www.salvationarmyknoxville.org/adopt-an-angel.

The drop off and shipping deadline for Angel Tree gifts is Wednesday, Dec. 2.

The Red Kettle Campaign

The Red Kettle Campaign has some changes this year as well.

Due to the pandemic, The Salvation Army is cutting the number of locations by half. So, there will be 36 locations in the Knoxville area.

The nonprofit is also limiting which days the kettles will be out.

Between Nov. 21 to Dec. 19, and Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, kettles will only be out on Fridays and Saturdays.

Usually The Salvation Army hires some of their bell ringers, but this year, because of the pandemic, they are relying solely on volunteers.

“We are really counting on the community to volunteer to ring bells this year,” April Keeton, Volunteer Coordinator for The Salvation Army of Knoxville, said.

Keeton said they need at least 5,000 volunteer hours to staff all of their kettle locations.

As of Friday, Keeton said only about 10% of the needed volunteers were signed up to ring the bell.

The Salvation Army is adopting safety protocols for physical kettles to help ensure the safety of bell ringers, donors and partners.

Keeton said every volunteer will receive a PPE kit.

“So it’s going to have a disposable mask, disposable gloves, disposable apron and some disinfectant in that,” Keeton said.

She said they are only asking volunteers to work two to four hour shifts.

“A two hour segment can feed a family a day,” Keeton said.

To volunteer to be a bell ringer, email April Keeton at april.keeton@uss.salvationarmy.org.

People can also donate to the Red Kettle Campaign online at knoxvillekettle.org.

The #RedKettleChallenge

With fewer locations, fewer days of ringing the bell and more people hurting from the pandemic, Nelson said he knew this year would be more tough to raise money for families in need.

“It will be a challenge because it’s not the same…Much of the giving that happens to the Salvation Army in this time is because we are as visible as we are,” Nelson said.

The newest addition to the Red Kettle Campaign is the Red Kettle Challenge.

The Red Kettle Challenge is a virtual giving challenge in which participants try to raise $1,000 through asking their friends and family to donate to their personal page.

“We’ll send them their own virtual kettle, and they can challenge their friends and neighbors and peers and coworkers to help them raise $1,000 for the Salvation Army.”

Anyone who accepts the challenge, individual or group, will receive a #RKC t-shirt.

To take the Red Kettle Challenge, visit https://www.salvationarmyknoxville.org/.

Although giving this year will look a little different, Nelson said the reason to give is still the same.

“Keeping people in their homes with rent and utility assistance; keeping men, women and children sheltered while they face difficult situations; feeding families that are hungry; keeping children connected to education,” Nelson said.

This year, The Salvation Army is trying to raise $300,000 between Knox, Blount, Anderson, Sevier, Cocke and Campbell counties.

One more way to give

This year, for the first time ever, round-up donations to The Salvation Army will be available at participating Walmarts in-store and online.

Through Dec. 31, Walmart is offering customers the option to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar and donate the difference to The Salvation Army. Customers can do this in-store, on Walmart.com or through the Walmart app.