Sam & Andy’s Deli owner to plead guilty in connection to stolen Bentley insurance scheme

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The owner of Sam & Andy’s Deli has pleaded guilty to false reporting in connection to a scheme that has already forced a Knox County Sheriff’s Office employee to resign.

Sam & Andy’s Deli owner Chris Captain pleaded guilty to false reporting in connection to a scheme involving former Knox County Sheriff’s Office fleet manager Ronnie Kidd to have an inmate steal Captain’s Bentley Continental so he could collect insurance money for the stolen vehicle.

He will be sentenced to four years of probation with a hearing set to determine if he will receive judicial diversion.

Kidd pleaded guilty to official misconduct earlier this month after investigators determined he arranged for inmate Joshua Haynes to steal the automobile so he could collect insurance money for the theft. Kidd resigned from his position as fleet manager and will serve two years of state supervised probation as part of a plea agreement.

Prosecutors said Kidd knew Haynes prior to the crime when he was working as a skilled mechanic on KCSO cars while he was in custody. Kidd then arranged for Haynes to be bonded out of jail, that way he would be able to carry out the car theft.

On the day the theft occurred in April, Kidd texted Captain, “Tonight.” At that point, the keys were left in the vehicle at Captain’s home, which allowed Haynes to steal the car, and Captain report it as stolen.

Captain reported the vehicle stolen the following morning.

Shortly after the theft, Haynes was found speeding in Grainger County in the stolen Bentley.

