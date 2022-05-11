GREAT EXUMA, Bahamas (WATE) — Samples taken from the room, belongings and bodies of a Maryville couple who died under mysterious circumstances in the Bahamas last week have been sent to a Philadelphia lab, according to Commissioner Paul Rolle of the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Results from testing some of those samples are expected by Monday, according to Rolle.

“The lab is assisting with doing those toxicological examinations and will work with pathologist in the Bahamas, who will provide a report. Shortest time is within 7 days,” Rolle said. ” Once we get those reports back from the lab, then the doctor will complete the pathologist report and that could take another couple of weeks.”

Michael and Robbie Phillips, of Maryville, were found dead in their beachfront villa around 8:40 a.m. on May 7, at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Great Exuma in the Bahamas. The couple had reported feeling ill the night before and had visited a doctor. Meanwhile, Vincent and Donnis Chiarella, of Florida, also reported feeling ill. Officials said Vincent Chiarella died. Donnis Chiarella was flown to the U.S. for emergency treatment and remains hospitalized.

Commissioner Rolle has sought to dismiss online speculation surrounding the deaths.

“We have to treat these as normal criminal investigation until we determine the outcome. We really want to know what caused this without speculation,” Rolle said. “I’ve seen a lot of the misinformation in the public domain. What I would ask people to do is to take what we are giving you … the true facts as they are because, again, you have to be concerned with the families of these victims and you know, them getting a whole lot of different things. So we are not going to engage in speculation we are just going to give you the facts as they are.”

Rolle said the Phillips’ visited a doctor around 11 p.m.. the night before they were found dead. The Chiarella’s also saw a doctor, but at a different time. The couples ate at different places, as well, and the times when they reported feeling ill were also different, he said. No other guests have reported experiencing similar symptoms.

Rolle said that samples were collected from the villas where the couples were staying as well as Sandals property, but declined to be more specific. Officers with the Department of Environmental Health remained at the scene for several days after the death and the area will remain closed and off-limits until a doctor gives an all-clear, Rolle said.

“The forensics examination should help determine if there was a chemical or whatever that was. We are hoping that will be able to answer for us,” Rolle said.

Rolle emphasized that Bahamas Police are a professional organization and that he has the “utmost respect” for their pathologists.

He declined to share information about the length of time between when the couples checked in and when they reported feeling ill.

Preparations were underway Tuesday to return the bodies to the United States, Rolle said.

A Department of State spokesperson declined to say when the bodies would be returned to the U.S. out of respect for the privacy of the individuals and families involved.