FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) – Kids hoping to be on Santa’s nice list have a place to drop off their letters to old Saint Nick.

Santa’s mailbox is now up at Founders Park along North Campbell Station Road in Farragut.

Kids are invited to bring their letters to Santa. Be sure to include a return address. We’re told he might write back.

The town of Farragut says families need to drop off letters by noon on Saturday, December 21.

The Christmas lights in Founders Park will be lit up next Monday at 6:30.