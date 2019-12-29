Saturday night crash closes down I-40 west for several hours Sunday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Knoxville Police are investigating a crash that happened along I-40 West near West Hills early Sunday morning.

The crash happening at mile marker 380. The collision was reported around 11:45 Saturday night.

The Knoxville police department says it involved a semi-truck and a car. A number of people were taken to the hospital.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol tells WATE Six On Your Side that at one point I-40 West was shut down and traffic was diverted.

The scene was cleared around 2:30 Sunday morning. We are still waiting on information on those involved in the crash’s injuries.

