‘Saved by the Bell’ reboot in the works

(CNN) — ‘Saved by the Bell’ has been saved from obscurity.

On Tuesday, NBC announced it was rebooting the 80’s hit series with two of the original cast members.

The network says Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez will reprise their roles as Jessie Spano and AC Slater.

The hit show followed a group of teenagers attending the fictional Bayside High School in California.

NBC says it will be one of many reboots planned for its new streaming platform, “Peacock”.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the show’s original lead, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, may also return.

The news site claims Gosselaar would play California governor Zack Morris.

NBC plans to launch Peacock in April 2020.