Sawyer Brown concert at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary canceled

Clouds hang low over Brushy Mountain State Prison before the closing ceremony in Petros, Tenn. Thursday, June 11, 2009. The Brushy Mountain Correctional Complex is the state’s oldest prison at 113 years. It is closing Thursday because it’s become too expensive to upgrade and maintain. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

PETROS, Tenn. (WATE) – An upcoming concert at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary featuring Sawyer Brown has been canceled.

Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary confirmed the cancellation of the Sawyer Brown set to take place on Saturday, July 18. The announcement came two days after the cancellation of the Kip Moore concert scheduled for Saturday, August 1.

Country singer Chase Rice posted video of his concert at Brushy Mountain last week with the words “We Back,” on the same week state health officials reported the biggest one-day jump in people testing positive for the coronavirus.

Rice and other artists have been criticized for performing for large crowds seen in close proximity without widespread face mask usage.

The concerts were part of the ‘Live at Brushy’ series that was announced earlier this year.

Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary opened as a tourist attraction in 2018, featuring a museum, distillery, restaurant and a concert venue. Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary, later called Brushy Mountain Correctional Complex, was established in 1896 and operated until 2009.