Scammers are using the Campbell County Sheriff’s photo to try to solicit information on Facebook

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE)- The Campbell County Sheriff’s office issued a warning that someone is using an image of Sheriff Robbie Goins on Facebook demanding information.

The Sheriff’s Office sharing the image of someone’s conversation with the fake account. Campbell County Authorities are reminding everyone that you should never give out any personal information over Facebook, adding that Sheriff Goins would never solicit any information this way.

If you are contacted by the fake account you are asked to report the activity to the Campbell County Sheriff’s office.

