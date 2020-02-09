Scheduled power outages in Harriman to begin at 11 Sunday night

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE)- The Harriman Utility Board announced a brief outage to a 69KV line that has become compromised structurally due to a landslide. The Utility Board says the land is very unstable at this time, and they need to isolate the section of line to make it safe for the public and not expose the grid even further.

The outage will affect South Harriman, Pine Hills, West Hills, Oakdale, parts of Margrave Street, Riggs Chapel, Swan Pond, Ruritan Road, Poland Hallow Road, and South Roane Street.

The outage is scheduled to begin at 11:00 P.M. and should not last long according to the Harriman Utility Board.