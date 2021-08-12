School board member calls for government to curb violence in wake of latest Austin-East student’s death

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After a long Knox County Board of Education meeting Wednesday night, First District member Evetty Satterfield spoke about gun violence in the community. Most recently, the shooting death of John John Mathis, a senior from Austin-East Magnet High School who died Sunday.

Satterfield said there needs to be more advocacy regarding the deaths of children in the community. As much advocacy as masks in schools had gotten during the meeting.

“For every COVID precaution and parent choice email, Facebook post and phone call that you make, I ask that you do the same for the children’s lives we have lost,” Satterfield said to the crowd that attended the meeting. “You can do both if you truly care.

“Take the same energy and pressure that you’ve put on the Board of Education, take it to your county mayor, your county commission, your city mayor and your city council and ask that they seek experts in solving murders, hold people and systems accountable and ultimately curb the pandemic of gun violence.”

Mathis is the sixth student from Austin-East to have died from gun violence in 2021.